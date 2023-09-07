Daily News Briefing

September 7, 2023

In today’s episode, Deputies grilled Cyprus’s police chief on institutionalised racism.

Police descended on Nicosia’s old town to shore up their presence amid rumours of potential violent protests.

Meanwhile, 13 people arrested during racist riots in Limassol will appear in criminal court in October.

Elsewhere, Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz has been conditionally released from custody.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

