Daily News Briefing

In today’s episode, the international community must “commit itself to a two-state solution” to the Cyprus problem if negotiations for reunification fail yet again, according to former British foreign secretary Jack Straw. In other news, authorities continue to be lax in collecting income tax, and as a result the state is losing millions each year, the auditor-general said in parliament on Thursday. And the government on Thursday revealed that it will soon bring a bill that will allow the justice minister to issue a decree barring access to websites deemed to have racist or xenophobic content, while also promising other steps to keep an eye on such behaviours in the physical world.

