September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Famagusta tourist industry focus of deputy minister’s meeting

By Staff Reporter01
Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumis
The lack of human resources in the tourism sector was among the issued discussed during a meeting between the deputy minister of tourism Kostas Koumis and the Famagusta Board of Directors of the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) on Friday.

The contribution of the government-controlled area of Famagusta to the tourism industry of Cyprus was praised during the meeting in Protaras.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, a series of issues that concern the hotel industry of the Famagusta area were discussed during the meeting.

Koumis said after the meeting that many hotel units in Protaras and Ayia Napa had close cooperation with the Russian and the Ukrainian markets that are currently facing problems. However, he said they have addressed this issue to a great extent.

The deputy minister said they exchanged views on other industry related issues as well, such as the lack of human resources and the need to extend the tourist season, for which, he said, “a holistic approach is required”.

The increased operating costs of hotel units and the need to strengthen connectivity with Larnaca and Paphos airports were also mentioned in the meeting.

Furthermore, the problems of noise pollution and delinquent behaviour, mainly the use of four-wheeled motorcycles, as well as the need to create new infrastructure projects were also discussed.

On his part, the head of Pasyxe, Panayiotis Constantinou, welcomed the visit of the Deputy Minister of Tourism and stated that the meeting was very productive.

