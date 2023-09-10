September 10, 2023

Thousands march in support of migrants in central Nicosia (photos, videos)

Thousands of people took part in a peaceful march in central Nicosia on Sunday night in support of migrants in the country.

Starting from Eleftheria Square at 6pm, demonstrated marched around central streets under a heavy police presence although no trouble was reported.

The call for the demo centred on the idea of ‘we march together against fascist brutality, for a society of solidarity’.

Walking down Makarios Avenue, the chanted ‘hands off migrants’.

Carrying banners that said ‘Let’s Smash Fascism’, ‘War Against Fascism’ and ‘All Together We Will Close the Neonazis Out’, Greek and Turkish Cypriot demonstrators were out to give a strong response to the racist attacks seen in Chlorakas and Limassol in recent days.

“We also stand against politicians and state officials who incite the masses and then feign surprise when things escalate,” organisers said in a statement issued beforehand.

Under the slogan No Pasaran (the enemy will not pass), the protesters brought main Nicosia arteries to a standstill.

