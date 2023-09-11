September 11, 2023

Street party to celebrate AHDR’s 20th anniversary

By Eleni Philippou03
“For the last 20 years the AHDR has been creating magic in one of the most unexpected places, the ‘dead’ zone in Nicosia,” say the organisers of an upcoming street party in Nicosia. “What has been an area surrounded by barbed wire and fences has become an incubator of children’s laughter and lively discussions between people from all around the island. Join us in celebrating International Peace Day and AHDR’s 20th anniversary of tirelessly working towards peace, as we choose not to lose hope and to keep on… imagining.”

On September 21, as the world celebrates the International Day of Peace, AHDR (Association for Historical Dialogue & Research) celebrates its 20th year of existence. And what more fitting place than the Home for Cooperation in the Buffer Zone to mark the occasion?

A big event is set to take place in the afternoon with music, creative workshops and guided walks. The party will commence at 5.30pm when AHDR will present the Teaching for Peace Awards Ceremony and Reception. Then, between 6.15pm and 8.15pm, Nicoletta Demetriou will deliver a creative writing workshop while art activities for children take place simultaneously with Duygu Meren and Lara Sophie Benjamin. Also on during that time will be a guided walk around Nicosia by Loizos Kapsalis and Hayat Sebep.

As night falls, a party will commence with DJ Claudio of Nostalgia Parties on the decks and meals from Omni Honest Food. The Home Café will provide seating areas and refreshing drinks and the party picks up its rhythm.

 

AHDR Street Party

Food, music, workshops and walking tours to celebrate 20 years of AHDR. September 21. The Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 5.30pm. Free. Workshop registrations needed. Facebook event: Street party! AHDR turns 20!

