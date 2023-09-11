September 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AsiaRussiaWorld

North Korea’s Kim appears to have departed for Russia for summit with Putin

By Reuters News Service00
north korean leader kim jong un waves next to participants of the civil defense military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country
File photo: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves next to participants of the civil defense military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country, in this picture released on September 11, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have departed for Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, South Korean broadcaster YTN reported on Monday, citing an unnamed senior government source.

Kim appears to be headed to North Korea’s northeastern border on a special train, with the summit likely to be held as early as on Tuesday, according to the report. The broadcaster earlier said the meeting could take place on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian news agency Interfax reported Kim was expected to visit the Far East “in the coming days”.

South Korea’s foreign and unification ministries, when reached by telephone, said they had no information to provide. Officials at the National Intelligence Service could not be reached for comment.

The trip, if confirmed, would be Kim’s first visit abroad in more than four years and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

His last trip abroad in 2019 was also to Vladivostok for his first summit with Putin after the collapse of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Related Posts

Four killed as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon

Reuters News Service

Spanish FA president resigns over kiss scandal

Reuters News Service

Three more bodies found after Greece storm, raising toll to 14

Reuters News Service

G20 summit wraps up in New Delhi

Reuters News Service

Turkey’s Erdogan, Egypt’s Sisi discuss energy cooperation at G20 Summit

Reuters News Service

PM Sunak raises concern over interference in UK democracy with China’s Li

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign