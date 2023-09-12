September 12, 2023

Key Disy meeting outlines path ahead, to remain in opposition

File Photo: Annita Demetriou

The Disy leadership briefed its senior members on the party’s path ahead as it decided to remain in opposition.

The meeting on Tuesday evening saw the top branch briefed on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem, based on the information received by the party leader at the national council.

It was also confirmed that Haris Georgiades is to replace Michalis Sofocleous as head of the Glafcos Clerides Institute, dedicated to the party’s founder. In his resignation on Tuesday, Sofocleous warned that the party is at risk of losing its identity and could diverge from being a pluralistic party, instead becoming a vehicle to serve private interests.

Asked to comment on the party’s current situation, Former President Nicos Anastasiades expressed his full support for party leader Annita Demetriou.

For her part, Demetriou called for party unity – “a unity which must be preserved not only with words but with actions, not only by the leadership but also by the party officials”.

She sought to assure Sofocleous that the party will remain faithful to the principles and values of Clerides, inviting the departing official to present his suggestions for the future of the party – offering him a role in other Disy organisations.

