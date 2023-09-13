September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Buy a book, save a stray

By Iole Damaskinos00
book bazaar
File photo
Well-known animal charity PAWS (Protecting Animals Without Shelter) is offering an original way to support the island’s strays through picking up a good read.
The charity book sale is being organised in cooperation with NGO “Yfantourgeio” book club in Nicosia’s historic centre.
New and used books will be on sale with prices starting from €1 and up, and all profits will be used to support PAWS in covering medical and other expenses of the stray animals that the organization rescues and takes in.
The bazaar will open on Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1, from 11.00am until 6.00pm. A coffee or a cup of tea can be enjoyed at the café Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace.
For books donations please call or text 99769011.

Related Posts

Limassol man finds IED at entrance to his home

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Mostly clear with variable winds

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bounced checks in Cyprus reach alarming levels

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Citizens’ science against littering: the example of #Potavristou’

CM Guest Columnist

Key Disy meeting outlines path ahead, to remain in opposition

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign