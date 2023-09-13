September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish water begins to flow in Morphou

By Tom Cleaver04
water

Water transported from Turkey via the undersea pipeline to the north began to flow in the Morphou area’s irrigation system on Wednesday following the completion of the latest phase of the ‘water master plan’ to supply the north with water from Turkey.

Water from Turkey will also begin to flow in the Mesaoria plain’s irrigation pipes on Thursday.

As the north’s ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel explained, “an enormous tunnel, 5.7 kilometres in length, was built by Turkish engineers within the scope of the Morphou and Mesaoria plain irrigation project, which is the second stage of the water transmission project”.

Ustel also expressed his “endless gratitude” to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and vice president Cevdet Yilmaz, whose visit to the island coincided with the turning on of the taps.

He went on to speak about how the project of transporting water from Turkey to Cyprus had first been suggested in the 1960s, with various attempts made between the 1990s and the present day to transport water to the north.

“Time has proven right not those who oppose this project, but those who, like us, advocate for its implementation. Nowadays, I am very excited and happy to see that the first stages of the agricultural irrigation phase, which is the second largest phase of the project after the drinking water phase, have been completed, not only as prime minister but also as a Turkish Cypriot,” he said.

He described the project as the “project of the century”.

Related Posts

Request for state officials to get overtime withdrawn

Antigoni Pitta

Govt says ‘no information’ on widening Ayios Dometios checkpoint

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides to visit Athens

Jonathan Shkurko

Foreign minister attends Med9 Summit in Malta

Jonathan Shkurko

Tatar speaks out on UN peacekeeper’s buffer zone ‘punch’

Tom Cleaver

Major clean-up underway at St. Nicholas complex in Chlorakas

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign