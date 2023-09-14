September 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Student union collects school supplies for needy students

By Nikolaos Prakas026
The Cyprus Student Union (Poem)

The Cyprus Student Union (Peom) in Limassol collected school supplies for students facing financial difficulties, an announcement from the group said on Thursday.

The supplies were collected from August 21 until September 13, for students in gymnasium and lyceum.

All stationery collected was delivered to the Limassol District Office of Secondary Education.

“The provision of support to groups of the population that need it, and especially to students, is one of the priorities of Peom, which also with other actions supports those who need it most,” the announcement said.

Supplies were collected at various stores in Limassol selling school stationary items.

