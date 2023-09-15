September 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Fire at Geri recycling plant under control (Update)

By Iole Damaskinos0533
Fire at a recycling plant in the industrial area of Geri earlier in July, 2023

A fire that broke out on Friday morning at a recycling plant in the Geri industrial area has been brought under control with the use of five fire service vehicles which sped to the scene.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis in a post on X said that forces remain at the scene to guard against flare-ups.

“The fact that the fire was promptly dealt with is due to measures put in place following the disaster in July,” Geri Mayor Neophytos Papalazarou told the state broadcaster CyBC.

The mayor added that a definitive solution must be found for the community and recalled that the matter has previously been taken as far as the President’s office.

The fire which broke out at a car parts recycling site at 5:40am was due to a small device which combusted in a dropped-off vehicle, the mayor said.

Reports of a battery having been left in a vehicle were later denied. Upon being dropped off at the site batteries and other potentially combustible parts must be removed from vehicles.

Papalazarou confirmed that the fire did not break out at the same plant which suffered a huge blaze recently in July.

The fire service spokesman had earlier told CyBC that the fire was burning a large mound of materials and four fire engines had been sent to the scene with reinforcements from Larnaca and Nicosia expected.

The firefighting efforts were focused on preventing the spread of the fire to an adjacent mound.

Commuters reported seeing large plumes of smoke from the Nicosia-Limassol highway, however, the Geri mayor assured listeners that overall air quality in the area had not been affected.

