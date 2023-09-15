September 15, 2023

Greek ministry official praises excellent relations between Cyprus and Greece

Permanent Secretary of Religious Affairs of the Greek Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs, George Kalantzis, has praised the excellent relations between Cyprus and Greece both as regards the state and the church.

According to a press release by the Cyprus Parliament, the Greek official, who was received on Friday by President of the House Annita Demetriou, noted the excellent relations and cordial cooperation between Greece and Cyprus, both at the level of the states and the churches.

He also praised the role and contribution of the Church of Cyprus in preventing and addressing the blows against Orthodoxy, which, as he pointed out, have wider geopolitical dimensions. He informed the President of the Parliament about the Greek Ministry’s upcoming initiatives and actions for students, including an educational visit to Cyprus.

The President of the House informed the Greek official about the actions of the House in the context of parliamentary diplomacy, mainly through the participation of a delegation of the Parliament in the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy.

Referring to the Cyprus problem, she expressed concern about Turkey’s continuous provocations at the expense of the Republic of Cyprus and stressed the need for the immediate resumption of talks to reach a solution to the Cyprus problem, in accordance with international law and the relevant resolutions of the UN.

