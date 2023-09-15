September 15, 2023

Illiteracy rate among primary school leavers at nearly 10 per cent, says audit committee

The illiteracy rate among primary school leavers stands at close to 10 per cent, MPs heard on Thursday, showing that the vast amounts of taxpayer money going to education are not being properly used.

The matter came up at the House audit committee where MPs were reviewing a report prepared by the Audit Office.

Committee chair Zacharias Koulias wondered how “pupils finish primary school and can’t spell their name.”

He added: “It is a critical issue, vast amounts of taxpayer money go to education, but we’re not getting the corresponding results.”

The report, for fiscal year 2021, showed the illiteracy rate was at 9 per cent. However, it had been even worse in previous years – up to 15 per cent.

Koulias pointed out that 36 per cent of the state budget goes to education – or €1.160 billion.

By comparison, defence accounts for 7 per cent, and healthcare for 14 per cent.

“So something, somewhere, isn’t working right,” the MP commented.

Another issue brought up was the secondment of teachers to other positions in the civil service that have nothing to do with education.

“They used to be 350, now they’re maybe 220 or 250, detached to completely unrelated services.”

This state of affairs needs to change, stressed Koulias – any seconded teachers must carry out duties related to education.

“As for the rest, they must return to the classrooms. This cannot go on,” he said.

MPs also heard that a substantial part of expenses on education goes to payroll – €761 million for the year in question.

Meanwhile the ratio of pupils to teachers stood at 7.4 to 1 in lyceums, 8.2 to 1 in gymnasiums, and 12.1 to 1 in primary schools.

At the same time, the academic performance of high-school pupils in Cyprus remains one of the lowest among the EU.

Lawmakers said they would revisit the whole matter at another session when the education minister will be present.

