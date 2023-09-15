September 15, 2023

Paphos man sentenced to 12 years in prison for importing illegal drugs

By Tom Cleaver00
A 30-year-old man from Paphos has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars after being found guilty of importing illegal drugs and money laundering.

According to the police, the man was arrested in June when he arrived at Paphos airport with a suitcase full of drugs.

A check on his luggage by the customs department found there to be around 19 kilograms of cannabis and a kilogram of cocaine in the suitcase.

