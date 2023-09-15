Tatar met TC political leaders on Friday before flying to New York

September 15, 2023

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar met with political leaders on Friday ahead of his trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The leaders of all four parties represented in the north’s ‘parliament’, the UBP’s Unal Ustel, the CTP’s Tufan Erhurman, the DP’s Fikri Ataoglu, and the YDP’s Erhan Arikli, visited Tatar’s official residence in northern Nicosia on Friday.

Tatar is due to leave Cyprus on Sunday to fly to New York, as is customary for Turkish Cypriot leaders.

It is believed he will meet with President Nikos Christodoulides, who will make a speech at the General Assembly on Wednesday, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The rest of his programme has not yet been made public.

He will be joined in New York by his ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu and the ‘ministry’s’ undersecretary Mustafa Lakadamyali.

In previous years, he has also held meetings in New York with representatives of the United States’ Turkish Cypriot community, representatives of the Turkish government, and the north’s ‘official representative’ in New York.

