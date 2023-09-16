September 16, 2023

Parliament to Vote on €5,000 fine for blocking mobile traffic cameras

Parliament is to vote on a bill which would impose a €5,000 fine for those blocking mobile traffic cameras from being able to capture traffic violations.

The issue has been ongoing and gained widespread attention after some drivers have gone viral on social media – posting footage of themselves parking behind a mobile camera van and blocking its view.

The Sunday Mail spoke to one of the ‘vigilantes’ in August.

But Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades warned that those obstructing the operation of the cameras are essentially endangering all other drivers.

“It is important for this to stop, we should know that cameras on the streets enhance road safety… consultation on the bill is now finalised,” he said, adding that the fine is expected to be set at €5,000.

The bill is to be voted on in parliament.

