September 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man found dead in Paphos hospital courtyard

By Gina Agapiou0541
Paphos General Hospital

A patient at the Paphos general hospital was found dead in an indoor garden of the facility on Sunday morning.

The 78-year-old British man was treated in the third floor of the public hospital since Wednesday, media reported.

A security guard found the patient dead in a courtyard located inside the hospital around 5am on Sunday.

Paphos police chief Nikos Tsapis and his staff were at the scene early on Sunday for examinations.

Among the possible scenarios, it is being investigated whether the man fell from a height.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out on the body.

