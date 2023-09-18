September 18, 2023

Today’s weather: Clear with afternoon clouds

On Monday the weather will be mostly clear with temporarily increased clouds after noon, mainly in the mountains and the interior. Temperatures will rise to 36C in the interior, 33C on the southeast and east coasts, 31C on the remaining coasts and 27C degrees in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be south-easterly to south-westerly, locally variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning to south- to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will initially be calm to slightly rough becoming progressively rougher in the west and north.

Overnight, the weather will remain mostly clear with some locally increased low clouds at times. Temperatures will drop to 19C in the interior, 21C on the coasts and 16C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Tuesday, clouds in the afternoon are expected to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially in mountainous and inland areas.

On Wednesday, isolated showers and storms are also expected in the mountains and the eastern half of the island, while on Thursday afternoon clouds are expected to bring rain the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to slightly drop on Tuesday and remain steady on Wednesday close to the average ​​for the season. On Thursday, temperature will rise slightly.

