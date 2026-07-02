A former U.S. Olympic canoeist has been indicted on a destruction of property charge for allegedly vandalizing the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, court records showed on Thursday.

The indictment accuses David Hearn of “maliciously” breaking or destroying lining material on the bottom of the Reflecting Pool on June 19.

Lawyers for Hearn denied the allegations following his arrest, accusing President Donald Trump’s administration of treating ordinary conduct as criminal.

The incident happened days after crews finished a Trump-ordered project to lay down new liner that Trump called “American flag blue” in time for celebrations honoring the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence on July 4.