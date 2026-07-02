An 84-year-old woman lost more than €127,000 after falling victim to an online fraud scheme, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman received a call from an unknown individual using a European telephone number who claimed to be an employee of an online financial trading platform.

Under false pretences, the caller persuaded her to disclose her bank account details, enabling the fraudster to withdraw more than €127,000 from her account.

Police urged the public to exercise particular caution when sharing personal and financial information and advised people never to disclose bank account details or grant others access to their electronic devices or online accounts.

They also urged the public to verify any unsolicited calls or messages through the official communication channels of the organisation concerned before providing any personal information.