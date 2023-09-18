September 18, 2023

Foreign ministers of Germany and Turkey discuss Cyprus issue in New York

By Source: Cyprus News Agency014
russian foreign minister sergei lavrov meets with german foreign minister annalena baerbock in moscow
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock [Reuters]

The Cyprus issue was one of the topics discussed on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York by the foreign ministers of Germany and Turkey.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Turkish foreign ministry said that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock discussed issues related to the EU process for Turkey, including the update of the customs union and the process on visa liberalisation, the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sweden’s accession to NATO and climate change.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

