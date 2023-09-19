September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
In today’s episode, the government will withdraw its request for the University of Cyprus to pay overtime to Doxa Komodromou and inform the university that it will have to claim the money back.

Elsewhere, President Nikos Christodoulides said a meeting between UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday will “determine the next moves on the Cyprus problem”.

There’s also Great British Bake Off personality Paul Hollywood who is reportedly set to wed his partner Melissa Spalding in Cyprus this week.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

