FTX gains legal green light to liquidate billions in Crypto: Impact on VC Spectra (SPCT) & Dogecoin (DOGE)?

The once-heralded FTX exchange is still relevant in the crypto industry. FTX will now liquidate many assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to settle some of its enormous debt. Does this affect the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and VC Spectra (SPCT)?

Experts believe the impact would be barely unnoticeable, but VC Spectra (SPCT) will continue to grab the attention of those seeking the top DeFi projects. Stick around to learn more after looking at the latest FTX news.

FTX gains permission to sell digital asset holdings

FTX must liquidate its crypto assets (valued at over $3.4 billion) to settle debt to creditors and customers, estimated to be worth over $8 billion. Thankfully, Judge John Dorsey has given the defunct exchange the go-ahead.

Along with Bitcoin, the holdings include the best altcoins like XRP, Solana, Ethereum, and Aptos. FTX is expected to sell up to $200 million in assets weekly, which is like a drop in the ocean within the market. Thus, any selling pressure would be minuscule.

Still, few can deny that the crypto market remains stagnant. That’s why the best course of action in these times is diversifying into a project like VC Spectra (SPCT).

Smart asset allocation with VC Spectra (SPCT)

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund that will invest in a wide array of promising blockchain and tech start-ups. Diversification is one of the platform’s core strategies. That’s why VC Spectra (SPCT) provides other managed funds in specialized sectors like arbitrage, yield farming, and algo trading.

Speaking of which, VC Spectra (SPCT) will apply many advanced mechanical and systematic strategies to its growing portfolio. Therefore, users can rely on consistent gains through a solid risk management and profit-seeking approach.

VC Spectra (SPCT) operates with Ethereum smart contracts to automate the necessary asset management functions without human intervention. This results in many benefits for users, like having control over their assets, retaining personal data, and choosing their financial involvement.

That’s why VC Spectra’s (SPCT) utility token is so affordable. SPCT also provides attractive benefits like access to high-discounted exclusive pre-ICOs, voting rights, and, most significantly, dividends.

The best part is that new and existing investors can receive these dividends during the ongoing presale currently in Stage 3. SPCT trades for a bargain at $0.033, set to grow 2.42x (142%) in value by the end of the presale.

Before wrapping up, let’s look at Dogecoin and a few DOGE price prediction estimates.

Latest Elon Musk biography reinforces Dogecoin (DOGE) admiration

The DOGE Father’s latest biography has revealed some interesting details about Dogecoin. One is that Musk spoke of a ‘blockchain-based social media platform‘ before the Twitter purchase that would include Dogecoin (DOGE). Of course, now that Musk owns Twitter/X, many anticipate that Dogecoin (DOGE) may soon be the preferred payment option.

Still, Dogecoin (DOGE) has remained in a stalemate on the charts around the $0.06 mark in the past month. And no one knows when Musk would tweet about Dogecoin, which always favors bullish future DOGE price prediction estimates.

A question that gets asked often is, can Dogecoin reach $1? Based on many DOGE price prediction forecasts, this may only happen after 2026. For now, Dogecoin (DOGE) will likely hit at least $0.09 by 2024 and $0.20 by 2025.

Still, anything can happen with the speculative nature of Dogecoin (DOGE). Meanwhile, VC Spectra (SPCT) provides better real-world utility, making it the safer, best crypto investment.

