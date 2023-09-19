September 19, 2023

Two arrests after carjacking in Larnaca

Two 38-year-old men were arrested on Tuesday in relation to a carjacking, theft from a separate car, and traffic violations.

According to a police spokesperson, a 57-year-old man reported that his car, which was parked in an area of Larnaca with the keys in the ignition, was stolen around noon.

Police received another complaint from a 43-year-old man, who said that a bag containing a tablet worth €500 and a bank card were stolen from his car, which was parked in the yard of his house in Larnaca, unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

“The 57-year-old’s vehicle was located around 2.20pm by officers from the Larnaca police department, with two 38-year-old passengers inside,” the report said.

Asked to exit the vehicle, one of them complied and the other fled the scene, “driving recklessly at breakneck speed, and in the opposite direction of traffic”.

The stolen vehicle collided with a road island and stopped, with the 38-year-old driver attempting to flee the scene on foot before being eventually arrested.

From further tests carried out, it was established that the 38-year-old did not have a driver’s license, while he was submitted to a preliminary drug test which came back positive.

A subsequent search of the car turned up the stolen bag reported by the 43-year-old alongside three knives, among other things.

The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

The Kiti police station and Larnaca traffic police are continuing the examinations.

