September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Strategic nature’ of Cyprus-Greece-Israel nations confirmed at New York meeting

By Tom Cleaver077
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and his Greek and Israeli counterparts, Giorgos Gerapetritis and Eli Cohen

The “strategic nature” of the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel was confirmed at a meeting between the three countries’ foreign ministers in New York on Tuesday.

The scene of the meeting between Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and his Greek and Israeli counterparts, Giorgos Gerapetritis and Eli Cohen was at the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly.

Alongside confirming the “strategic nature” of the countries’ cooperation mechanism, they “expressed their joint strong commitment to strengthen multifaceted cooperation [between the countries] with the implementation of projects and joint actions in the next period”.

In addition, they noted the “geo-military importance” of a 3+1 arrangement involving the United States “for prosperity and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

They added that they looked forward to arranging at 3+1 meeting of foreign ministers in the near future.

Kombos also expressed “the readiness of the Republic of Cyprus to participate in future Negev summits” between Israel and Arab nations.

