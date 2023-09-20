September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Sunny start with afternoon rains

By Staff Reporter
Wednesday will initially be mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise to 35C in the interior, 32C on the southeast and east coasts, 31C on the remaining coasts and 24C in the higher mountains. Locally increased clouds will be observed in the afternoon and are expected to bring isolated rains and storms, mainly in the mountains, south of Troodos and in the eastern half of the island. Hail is possible. Winds will be variable and light, up tp 3 Beaufort at first, turning south- to north-westerly later, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with some thin fog or low clouds in the east. Temperatures will drop to 19C in the interior and on the north coast, 21C on the remaining coasts and 15C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly and locally to north-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Thursday will be mostly clear with afternoon rains expected in the mountains and inland. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will gradually rise slightly through Saturday, fluctuating above the average for the season.

