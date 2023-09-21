Daily News Briefing

September 21, 2023

In today’s episode, President Christodoulides called on his Turkish counterpart Erdogan to work together to send a message of peace for both Cyprus and Turkey.

Meanwhile, football referees will return to the pitch this weekend, they announced on Wednesday following a meeting with the Cyprus Football Association and internal meetings. Earlier this week, they had called an “indefinite strike” after a bomb threat against referee Menelaos Antoniou on Monday.

Elsewhere, crimefighting in Cyprus took a peculiar twist on Wednesday morning when a man dressed as Batman descended on Limassol district court.

The man strode into the building, complete with fluttering cape, tight leather trousers, shinpads and body armour, all in black.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

