September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Power cuts in Nicosia, EAC crews working to repair fault

By Iole Damaskinos016
Power outages in Ayioi Trimithias, Kokkinotrimithia and Palaiometocho are due to a fault in medium power distribution lines, the electricity authority (EAC) announced on Thursday.

Spokeswoman for the authority Christina Papadopoulou informed the state broadcaster that EAC crews are at the scene and working to repair the fault.

Power was initially expected to be restored by 10am, however, the timeframe has now been revised to 1pm at the latest.

