September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Tobacco smuggler arrested and fined €2,500

By Staff Reporter0132
tobacco
Photo source: CNA

Police arrested a 56-year-old for smuggling cigarettes from the north and fined him over €2,000, customs said on Thursday.

According to police, the man was found during an operation carried out from 8pm to 10:30pm.

During the operation police confiscated, 19 cartons of cigarettes, 14 cartons of heated cigarettes and two cartons of tobacco from the 56-year-old’s vehicle in Nicosia.

The man and his vehicle were taken to the local police station and customs officers were called to scene to confirm findings and he was arrested.

The case was settled out of court with the payment of a €2,500 fine by the 56-year-old, who was then released.

