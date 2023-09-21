September 21, 2023

Woman arrested for drunk driving, assaulting police

Paphos traffic police on patrol on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old woman for driving drunk, assault of a police officer and public disturbance.

According to the police, officers stopped the woman for a check around 3.50am when she was seen driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

The 42-year-old was subjected to a preliminary alcohol test with an indication of 104μg% instead of 22μg%, and subsequently taken with her vehicle to the police office for a final test, where she refused to give a sample, and attacked and hit a police officer.

The woman was arrested for evident offenses and taken into custody to facilitate investigations.  

Paphos police continue the investigation.

