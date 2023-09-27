September 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Christmas village coming to Laiki Geitonia

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0326
laiki geitonia
File photo: Laiki Geitonia

A Christmas village is to be held in the downtown Nicosia area of “Laiki Geitonia” it was announced on Wednesday.

The village will be organised by the municipality after its proposal was approved by the deputy ministry of tourism and work is already underway for a successful event for residents and visitors to the city, the announcement said.

The announcement added that the proposal was submitted by the Nicosia municipality “as part of its efforts to development and enrich [its] tourism product [and] was evaluated and approved according to the provisions and evaluation criteria of the Grant Plan Christmas Villages 2023 – 2024.”

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

TapFin.io review: Gain a hassle-free trading experience with cryptocurrency

CM Guest Columnist

EU’s Breton tells Apple CEO to open its ecosystem to rivals

Reuters News Service

Proud of a 40-year service with UN

Agnieszka Rakoczy

Freedom Finance Europe brings world ballet to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Criminal action ruled out in Peyia construction accident

Staff Reporter

Man wanted in Paphos for thefts of over €8,000

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign