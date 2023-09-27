Daily News Briefing

September 27, 2023

Authorities on Tuesday remained on full alert all day to deal with the expected arrival of ‘hundreds’ of migrants from Lebanon. Despite information earlier, the waves of migrants did not arrive as night fell.

Meanwhile, Cyprus’ coasts of the British bases are teeming with turtles with the highest number of nests recorded within the areas since 2009. Bases environmental experts confirmed 282 nests “at all sandy beaches” within the bases as the season draws to a close.

Elsewhere, former UK Foreign Secretary Jack Straw has ruffled further feathers in Cyprus in an interview with TRT during which he said he has not lost any sleep over his calls for a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem.

