September 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTech & Science

EU’s Breton tells Apple CEO to open its ecosystem to rivals

By Reuters News Service05
apple

EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Tuesday called on Apple (AAPL.O) CEO Tim Cook to open up the iPhone maker’s fiercely guarded ecosystem of hardware and software to rivals.

Breton’s comments came after meeting Cook in Brussels.

“The next job for Apple and other Big Tech, under the DMA (Digital Markets Act) is to open up its gates to competitors,” Breton told Reuters.

“Be it the electronic wallet, browsers or app stores, consumers using an Apple iPhone should be able to benefit from competitive services by a range of providers,” he said.

Apple declined to comment.

The newly adopted DMA sets out a list of dos and don’ts for Apple and other tech companies to abide by to increase competition.

Breton also took aim at Apple’s arguments that security and privacy issues are the reasons why it has a closed ecosystem.

“EU regulation fosters innovation, without compromising on security and privacy,” he said.

Related Posts

Musk’s X disabled feature for reporting electoral misinformation

Reuters News Service

Christmas village coming to Laiki Geitonia

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Arbitrage Genius review: The most reliable trading platform for beginners

CM Guest Columnist

Sustainable tourism is top goal, says minister

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus companies look to business coaching to stay ahead

Souzana Psara

UK workers take most sick leave in over 10 years, employers say

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign