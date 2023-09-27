September 27, 2023

Hermes Airports celebrates World Tourism Day

By Press Release02
Hermes Airports honours the World Day of Tourism, which this year is dedicated to Tourism and Green Investment, emphasising that tourism’s development in Cyprus must be implemented through a comprehensive plan that will encourage Green Transition and environmentally-friendly investments, support human resources and their development, and endorse innovative practices.

“As we celebrate World Tourism Day, we are present and active in the efforts made on the sustainable development of tourism, and the creation of a sustainable model that will provide prosperity to companies, but more importantly to society,” said Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager of Aviation Development and Communication of Hermes Airports.

At Hermes Airports, for over a decade, we target sustainable development in all aspects of our operation, implementing best practices. Our most recent, relevant investment is the establishment of solar parks at Larnaca and Paphos Airports, which are proof of our commitment to reduce carbon emissions, as their operation prevents the emission of over 5,100 tonnes of CO2 per year, as well as cover around one-third of airports electricity consumption needs.

Furthermore, World Tourism Day is an important reminder for all stakeholders’ journey towards a sustainable future, where green investments and sustainability will be the focus of their agendas. Over previous years, the tourism industry has proven that it can adapt, and we must continue to do so in the future. All of us have a responsibility to help create the conditions for Cyprus to maintain its competitive advantage as a welcoming destination, offering experiences and investing in the development of year-round demand.

Hermes Airports recognises the vital importance of tourism to support our country’s economy, a fact that is also reflected in our company’s intense initiatives to further develop and strengthen Cyprus’s connectivity. At the same time, we focus on developing infrastructures, while educating our people and community on sustainability matters.

