September 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man wanted in Paphos for thefts of over €8,000

By Staff Reporter0181
police car 14
File photo

A 24-year-old man is wanted by police on Wednesday for two cases of house burglaries and thefts under investigation.

According to Paphos head of CID, Michalis Nikolaou, on September 18, a 35-year-old man reported that his house was broken into and property valued at €2,120 euros was stolen.

Also, on September 25, a 58-year-old woman reported the theft of property valued at €6,000 from her residence the previous night.

In both cases, testimony was obtained against a 24-year-old resident of Paphos against whom an arrest warrant was issued and he is wanted.

Paphos CID is furthering the investigation.

