Sound Sails: flute and piano recital in Nicosia

A unique evening of chamber music for flute and piano will charm Nicosia audiences in early October as the Ledra Music Soloists present two internationally renowned musicians. In a performance called Sound Sails, flautist János Bálint and pianist Nicolas Constantinou will present an exciting and varied programme of masterpieces, including world and national premieres.
The works performed on October 5 at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre will highlight not only the virtuosic abilities of the two instruments but also the wide range of timbres that their combination can yield.
“Johann Sebastian Bach’s monumental Sonata in B minor,” say the organisers, “his most important work for the combination of these instruments, is a mixture of forms and styles from the 1730s. These include movements in the concertante style, in the then-emerging style known as ‘gallant’, in the polyphonic ‘church’ style, and in the stylised secular dance.
“Swiss composer, critic and painter Peter Mieg’s brilliant Sonata is rich in invention and melodic material. By contrast, the popular Sonata by the Frenchman Francis Poulenc is pervaded with bittersweet grace, wit, irony, and emotion. It is a prime example of contemporary aesthetics against the emotionality of Franck and the impressionism of Debussy and Ravel. The evening concludes with Constantinos Stylianou’s recent Sonata, revealing the composer’s preference for the traditional classical sonata form, which he considers a constructive framework within the limits of tonality.”
Following a career with performances at leading music festivals in Europe and prestigious concert halls as well as 30 digital albums, the acclaimed flautist János Bálint will travel to Nicosia for a single performance next month. He will be joined on stage by Steinway artist Nicolas Constantinou who is renowned for impressing audiences with his daring selection of repertoire, old and new, and his ability to collaborate with extraordinary instrumental ensembles.
He has been hailed by critics as “… an artist of deep emotions, who is capable of performing music with his whole being and soul…” (Kaleva, 2003) while his interpretations have been described as “colossal” and “dramatic” (Dimitri Nicolau, 2002). Together, the two musicians will perform pieces by Bach, Mieg, Poulenc and Stylianou.
Concert with flautist János Bálint and pianist Nicolas Costantinou. Presented by Ledra Music Soloists. October 5. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. Tickets at Stephanis Stores and www.soldoutticketbox.com. www.ledramusic.org. Tel: 99-744227