Emirates and SriLankan establish reciprocal interline tie

Emirates and SriLankan Airlines have signed a reciprocal interline agreement to boost connectivity for passengers of both airlines. The partnership will enable access to new points in their respective networks via Colombo and Dubai, utilising a single ticket and enjoying the convenience of baggage transfers.

Tickets are now on sale for travel, effective immediately, as the interline partnership unlocks 15 regional destinations operated by SriLankan Airlines via Colombo, from which Emirates passengers can choose.

The interline network includes two new Indian destinations, Madurai and Tiruchirapally, in addition to Gan Island in the Maldives, to allow customers to travel seamlessly on a single ticket, while enjoying the convenience of a generous baggage policy and hassle-free baggage check-through to the final destination. Far East and South Asian destinations also include Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Malé, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Guangzhou, Seoul and Tokyo.

SriLankan Airlines passengers are also set to benefit from access to Emirates’ global network, connecting to 15 cities operated by Emirates beyond Dubai. The interline network includes points across the Middle East, Africa, Russia and the US. SriLankan’s flyers will enjoy a premium travel experience and partnership benefits while flying on Emirates to Bahrain, Amman, Dammam, Medina, Cairo, Muscat, Nairobi, Moscow, Tel Aviv, and a host of US cities, including New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston and Houston.*

Travel itineraries can be booked immediately on emirates.com, srilankan.com, as well as preferred online and offline travel agencies.

“We are pleased to activate an interline partnership with SriLankan and provide our customers with more choice and access to additional destinations to suit their travel plans,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer. “This partnership enables customers to seamlessly fly to unique destinations in India and the Maldives, via Colombo. We look forward to further developing our cooperation in the near future and enhancing benefits that customers can enjoy when travelling with Emirates and SriLankan on one ticket.”

For his part, SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Richard Nuttall said: “we are happy to announce our renewed interline collaboration with Emirates. SriLankan is committed to providing connectivity to Sri Lanka from around the world and we work with many partners to access cities we don’t fly to.

“Emirates is a truly global airline and has a long history in Sri Lanka, and it gives us real pleasure to work with them,” CEO Nuttall continued. “The partnership provides more options to connect to and from Sri Lanka, assisting both Sri Lankan passengers at home and abroad, and supports tourism growth to the Pearl of the Indian Ocean.”

Sri Lanka continues to be an important part of the Emirates network spanning almost 140 destinations. Emirates launched its services to Sri Lanka in 1986 and has, since then, carried over 11 million passengers to and from Colombo. The airline currently provides two direct daily flights to Colombo, utilising the Boeing 777-300ER, as well as an additional daily service via Malé, providing customers flexibility to choose flights and enjoy the convenience of minimal connection times. It is the only international carrier to serve the country with First Class services, offering passengers world-class products and superior comfort – both in the air and on-ground.

*Travellers flying to destinations in the US on Emirates and SriLankan interline tickets must clear their baggage with US Customs at the first point of entry in the country.