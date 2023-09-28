September 28, 2023

Five month jail sentence for drugged driving

The Paphos District Court imposed a five-month prison sentence on Wednesday against a 35-year-old man in connection with a case of driving under the influence of drugs.

According to the police, in addition to the prison sentence, the court sentenced the 35-year-old to a ten-month suspension of his driver’s license as well as seven penalty points.

The offenses and violations of the road traffic code occurred on Christmas Eve on December 24, 2021 in Paphos.

