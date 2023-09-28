September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Tatar meets EU rapporteur on missing persons in Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver00
MEP Isabel Santos
Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar held a meeting with Isabel Santos, the European Parliament’s rapporteur on missing persons in Cyprus, on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Confidence building measures and bilateral technical committees coordinator Gunes Onar, Committee for missing persons (CMP) Turkish Cypriot member Hakki Muftuzade, as well as Tatar’s legal advisor Sulen Karabacak and Political affairs officer Ozlem Ince.

At the meeting, Tatar told Santos about “the contributions made by the TRNC to enable the CMP to continue its work effectively”, as well as his expectation that she encourage the Greek Cypriot side “to take steps in this direction.”

