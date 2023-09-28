September 28, 2023

Woman dead after traffic collision in Limassol

By Tom Cleaver01
A 65-year-old woman has died after being involved in a head on collision on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at around 6:30am on the road between Ayia Eirini and Korfi.

The woman’s car collided head-on with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. Police and fire brigade crews managed to free her from the wreckage, but she was pronounced dead at the Limassol general hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle remains in hospital, though police sources told the Cyprus Mail their condition appears not to be serious at the moment.

The police’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

