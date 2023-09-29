September 29, 2023

Today’s weather: Lower temps, possible showers

Friday will be mostly clear clear with locally increased clouds in the afternoon likely to bring isolated showers in the southeast. Dust will be present in the atmosphere from time to time. Temperatures will rise to 33C in the interior, on the south and east coasts, 30C on the remaining coasts and 25C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, initially light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and later up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. 

Overnight increased are expected to bring local showers in the west and north. Temperatures will drop to 20C in the interior, 22C on the coasts and 14C in the higher mountains. Winds will remain mainly south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea remain slightly rough. 

Over the weekend and on Monday isolated showers or even a thunderstorm are expected mainly in the west. Temperatures will gradually drop reaching close to and slightly below average for the season.

