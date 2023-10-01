October 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two remanded for death of Serbian man in Limassol

By Andria Kades01
Limassol court

Two people have been remanded for three days in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Serbian national, who was run over Limassol.

Police on Sunday said the case was being treated as manslaughter.

Those arrested are aged 34 and 39. They are believed to have gotten into an altercation on the pavement outside of a pub on the seafront.

Both suspects admitted to having a fight with the Serbian man, however they deny this had anything to do with his death.

At 3am on Saturday, the 29-year-old tried to cross the road and was ran over by the car. He was confirmed dead upon arrival to Limassol general hospital.


