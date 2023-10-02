October 2, 2023

Cyprus

Famagusta port customs area floods due to rain

By Tom Cleaver01
Customs warehouses at the Famagusta port flooded on Monday as rain hit the town.

According to the Famagusta News Agency (MHA), holes in the warehouses’ roofs and open ends in the warehouses caused the rainwater to cascade into the warehouses, damaging imported goods which were being stored for collection.

Local reports suggests that those waiting to collect their goods reacted angrily at the state of their goods and demanded compensation.


