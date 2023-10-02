October 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Simultaneous Covid and flu vaccinations begin

By Tom Cleaver0272
file photo: vaccination clinic at belfast central fire station in northern ireland

Covid-19 and influenza vaccinations are being simultaneously administered across the country after the latest round of vaccinations began on Monday.

Speaking to CyBC on Monday morning, medical services director Elisavet Constantinou said those entitled to be vaccinated will be able to receive both vaccinations either on the same day, or on different days.

The vaccination centres will operate at the Latsia health centre in Nicosia, the Linopetra health centre in Limassol, and at the hospitals in Kyperounta, in Larnaca, in Paphos, Polis Chrysochous, and in Paralimni.

Vaccinations will be carried out by appointment, and those wishing to receive only the flu vaccination will be able to do so from their GPs.

Previously, the health ministry had said that the Covid-19 vaccination programme for the upcoming period will focus on protecting those aged 60 and above, along with other vulnerable groups – regardless of their age – and those being vaccinated for issues of public health.


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

New hires will see speedier examination of asylum applications

Iole Damaskinos

‘More needs to be done’ to fight corruption in Cyprus says GRECO

Andria Kades

Kombos pledges Cyprus support in Ukraine

Tom Cleaver

Three arrests for smuggled tobacco at airport

Iole Damaskinos

Energy minister in Abu Dhabi

Iole Damaskinos

Upcoming music at Technopolis 20

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign