October 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot MPs meet Armenian president, prime minister

By Tom Cleaver038
Διακοινοβουλευτική Επιτροπή Συνεργασίας Κύπρου Αρμενίας στην Αρμενία
Harris Georgiades at the Armenian genocide memorial in Yerevan

A delegation of Cypriot deputies met the Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday.

The deputies form the delegation of the Cyprus-Armenia interparliamentary cooperation committee and have visited Armenia in light of the latest developments in the Karabakh region.

The Cypriot delegation was informed about the challenges the Armenian government must face following the latest developments in the region.

Armenian officials “underlined Armenia’s determination to achieve peace and expressed sincere thanks for Cyprus’ absolute adherence to international legitimacy and its unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Armenia.”

The Cypriot delegation informed the Armenians about the latest developments regarding the Cyprus problem and the “unacceptable claim of the Turkish side for a ‘two-state solution’ and its intransigent attitude towards efforts made to restart the talks.”

They also “reiterated Cyprus’ readiness to transfer and support Armenia’s positions within the European Union and on other international stages with the hope that all democratic countries will stand on the side of Armenia.”

The Armenian side said they “hope the conditions for the resumption of talks on the Cyprus problem would soon be created” and said support at the international levels regarding each other’s issues “is two-sided and mutual.”

Both sides also expressed a “desire to further strengthen relations and cooperation between Cyprus and Armenia in all sectors, with special emphasis on the sectors of economy, trade, and tourism.”

In addition to the meeting, the Cypriot delegation visited the Armenian genocide memorial in Yerevan and paid tribute to the victims of the genocide. House foreign affairs committee chairman Harris Georgiades laid a wreath at the memorial and signed the museum’s guest book.

The delegation will return to Cyprus on Wednesday.


