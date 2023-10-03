October 3, 2023

Health minister in London to sign hepatology deals

By Jonathan Shkurko017
Υπουργός Υγείας – Παγκόσμια Ημέρα
Health Minister Popi Kanari

Health Minister Popi Kanari will depart for London on Tuesday, to sign important agreements with hospitals there.

During her stay in London, Kanari is scheduled to visit King’s College Hospital and the Royal Free London Hospital.

The primary purpose of the visits is to advance the signing of agreements between the hospitals and the Republic of Cyprus.

Under the agreements, the two hospitals will provide expertise and training to support the establishment of a hepatology clinic in Cyprus.

Kanari will be accompanied by the general executive director of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (Cing) Kypros Stavrides.

 


