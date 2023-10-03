October 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol bids to become European Capital of Culture

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Δήμος Λεμεσού Οργανισμός Λεμεσός 2030 Διάσκεψη Τύπου

Limassol “has all the qualifications needed” to be named European Capital of Culture 2030, mayor Nicos Nicolaides said on Tuesday outlining the town’s bid for the title.

Nicolaides said Limassol is a city of culture, and has established a non-profit limited liability company called European Capital of Culture Organisation – Limassol 2030 to reflect the whole district, not just areas within the municipal boundaries.

The purpose of the company, he added, is to prepare the proposal and to plan, implement and manage the project dictated by the assumption of the title by the city, while the Board of Directors has already been established, which consists of “acclaimed, in various fields, personalities of Limassol.”

capture

He noted that “the success of our effort will be ensured by the fervour and love for our city and its culture, of the hundreds of people of culture, who will be actively involved in the process of preparing our proposal.”

The Chairman of the Board, Andreas Pittas, said he has the conviction that “culture is a powerful tool to review, to reimagine our city, not with a nostalgic mood, but looking towards the future, let’s redefine it, how we want our city today and in 10 or 20 years”.

Claiming the title of European Capital of Culture in Cyprus in 2030, continued Pittas, leads Limassol and every candidate city to identify both its advantages and the challenges of the city and its people.

 


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Man arrested at Paphos airport with 16kg of cannabis

Tom Cleaver

New tax on the way for fuel

Elias Hazou

Nicosia municipality denies drowning kittens

Tom Cleaver

President in hot water over failing to declare pension

Nikolaos Prakas

Teachers of crucial importance for future say unions

Nick Theodoulou

Three new firefighting aircraft to be purchased

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign