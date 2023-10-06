Cyprus tourism minister eyes French market growth — emphasises historical ties with France

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis highlighted the importance of promoting the historical connection between Cyprus and France as the Kingdom of the Lusignans during his recent visit to Paris.

This visit was part of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism’s participation in the prominent tourism exhibition, IFTM 2023, held in Paris.

According to a statement from the Deputy Ministry, Koumis engaged in a series of meetings with leaders of tourism organisations responsible for tourist programmes to Cyprus.

During these meetings, they discussed the impressive growth of the French market for Cyprus tourism this year and the positive outlook for the upcoming year.

Koumis also had an hour-long meeting with the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan Makram Al Queisi.

The discussion focused on the ways the two nations can enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism.

They particularly emphasised the creation of joint tourism packages, a topic that had been discussed in the recent past as well.

What is more, during the IFTM 2023 exhibition’s opening day, Koumis participated in a panel discussion on sustainable tourism development.

He was joined by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan Makram Al Queisi, the Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica William Rodriguez, and Caroline Leboucher, the Managing Director of Atout France.

According to the ministry, the discussion allowed deputy minister Koumis to present some of the initiatives currently in progress or completed in this direction, highlighting the increased presence of French visitors in Cyprus this year.

He also spoke about the historical connection between the two countries, as Cyprus was the Kingdom of the Lusignans for about three centuries.

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism also mentioned that Koumis gave interviews to French media, discussing the comparative advantages and the numerous qualitative options that a visitor can enjoy in Cyprus.

After his meetings in Paris, Koumis stated that the IFTM 2023 exhibition is undoubtedly significant and of great importance.

In addition, he noted that Cyprus, as a tourist destination, must always have a presence and that the French market for Cyprus has grown considerably in recent years, which was received with satisfaction.

“I believe that now is the right time to invest more in this market in terms of products and promotional materials,” Koumis said.

“The most important thing is to widely promote the historical connection between our country and France as the Kingdom of the Lusignans,” he added.

“I was pleased with the response of those present during yesterday’s roundtable discussion when we made this reference. It is an indication that there is something we need to invest in,” the Cypriot minister concluded.

What is more, he also stressed that French tourists are known to a large extent as cultural visitors who enjoy historical explorations, and the historical connection between the two countries provides an excellent opportunity that must be highlighted.

Finally, he explained that Cyprus’s responsibility is to develop products and promotional materials that will appeal to visitors from France.