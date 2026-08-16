Watford beat Southampton 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Monday as the Saints began their Championship campaign with defeat while the fallout from the Spygate scandal continues.

Iker Bravo gave Watford the lead after 12 minutes when he capitalised on a misplaced pass from Jack Stephens before Amin Nabizada doubled the advantage 17 minutes later with a solo run and finish.

Southampton improved after the break and reduced the deficit through Cyle Larin in the 56th minute, with the Canadian converting after an assist from C. Bragg.

The visitors continued to press for an equaliser, but Watford held on, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis missing an opportunity to bring Southampton level.

The result gave Alessio Dionisi a winning start as Watford manager, while the home side also marked the occasion with a pre match tribute to former player and manager Kenny Jackett, who died in June.

Bravo, making his Watford debut, made the most of Stephens’ error when the defender failed to clear the ball cleanly. The Spain Under 21 international advanced towards goal before calmly finishing.

Nabizada then extended the lead after driving forward from the right before beating goalkeeper Daniel Peretz.

Larin’s finish gave Southampton renewed momentum early in the second half, but Watford survived a sustained spell of pressure to secure all three points.

Southampton entered the match still dealing with the fallouts of the Spygate affair, which saw the club expelled from last season’s Championship play off final and subsequently deducted four points.

The Football Association’s investigation into head coach Tonda Eckert is continuing, with a hearing expected in September.

Southampton’s four-point deduction remains in place following Monday’s defeat. The club has nevertheless stated its ambition of securing automatic promotion, while Eckert will now have to address defensive vulnerabilities exposed by Watford’s counter attacks.

The defeat leaves Southampton without a point from their opening fixture, while Watford begin Dionisi’s tenure with three points.