A seven-year-old girl has been taken to hospital and two passengers, including a 17-year-old girl, were injured after a jet ski collided with a towed inflatable off Protaras on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the 17-year-old was operating the jet ski when it collided with the inflatable, which was carrying five passengers.

A 48-year-old man and the seven-year-old girl were injured in the collision.

Both the 17-year-old jet ski operator as well as the child was taken to Makarios general hospital, where her condition was described as serious.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the accident.